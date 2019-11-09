Politicians across party lines in Bihar welcome Ayodhya verdict 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar which was on top with 22.5% of the communal riots cases registered nation-wide in 2017 as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), peacefully welcomed the verdict of Supreme Court on the Ayodhya issue on Saturday.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar welcoming the verdict said: "Supreme Court's judgement should be welcomed by everyone as it would be beneficial for the social harmony. There should be no further dispute on this issue now, that's my personal opinion and appeal to the people".

He said he has always been in favour of accepting the judgement of SC on this issue what may come.

Union minister and founder - former president of LJP, Ram Vilas Paswan said that they openly welcome and honour this landmark judgement of the SC.

He tweeted: "There can not be a better solution to this centuries-old dispute. Now let us all move forward with our tradition of mutual love, brotherhood, harmony and co-existence".

Similarly, working president of Bihar Congress Party and a Muslim leader Kaukab Quadri also hailed the judgement of SC on the Ayodhya issue.

He told the media: "The judgement has again set an example of harmony and secularism. With this historic judgement is acceptable to all and sundry of all communities. So now no politics on it could be possible".

Former deputy chief minister, leader of RJD opposition in the state assembly and younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashawi Yadav said the judgement is welcomed.

"Honour to the Supreme Court's judgement. Every temple, mosque, Gurudwara, Church of the country is ours. Nothing and nobody is alien. Now, the focus of political parties should be on building good schools, colleges, universities and hospitals and providing employment to the youth", said Yadav.

National President of LJP and Bihar's Jamui MP Chirag Paswan also hailed and tweeted: "Congratulations to the Supreme Court for this historic decision. The dispute over many years has now been resolved. Realising the sensitivity of this decision, justice has been done with all the parties".

In Bihar, the state police administration had been maintaining high alert and strict vigil in view of the SC verdict on the Ayodhya issue.

The police in around 20 sensitive districts are on alert.