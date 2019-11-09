2150 women perform 'Ghoomar' together in Rajasthan, enter India book of Records

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: In the Internationally renowned Pushkar fair of Rajasthan, the Ghoomar World Record was broken as 2 thousand women performed Ghoomar together on Thursday and it got recorded in the India Book of Records. Pushkar Collector, Vishwa Mohan Sharma was handed over a certificate by Bhanu Sharma of India book of records. The Ghoomar made audiences, both foreign and domestic, cheer and clap for the dancers.

Ghoomar is a traditional folk dance of Rajasthan and is performed by women who wear flowing dresses called ghaghara. It was ranked 4th in the list of "Top 10 local dances around the world" in 2013. The dance typically involves performers moving in and out of a wide circle. The word 'ghoomna' describes the twirling movement of the dancers and is the basis of Ghoomar.

More than 2000 women performed Ghoomar together in Rajasthan.

When the 2150 women performed together, it brought the culture of Rajasthan alive and created history. It was on District Collector, Vishwa Mohan Sharma initiative that women from Masooda, Peensagan and Kishangarh Panchayat Samiti region and other 32 villages came together to perform the dance.

The women moved their "saat kali ka ghagra" or seven folded skirt which presented a unique viewing. They made 9 different circles and in the center , a big circle was made which had the maximum women. The officials from India Book of Records stated that this dance had made history and will be included in the book.

Earlier, 1750 women had performed in a Ghoomar performance in Jaipur and Jodhpur. It was Bhil tribe who performed Ghoomar to worship Goddess Sarasvati which was later embraced by other Rajasthani communities. According to the traditional rituals, newly married bride is expected to dance ghoomar on being welcomed to her new marital home. Ghoomar is often performed on special occasions.