Home Nation

Spiritual head of Ajmer shrine appeals for peace, says people should respect SC verdict on Ayodhya

The Supreme Court will pronounce the verdict in the communally-sensitive Ayodhya case on Saturday.

Published: 09th November 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

The shrine of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer. (AP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The spiritual head of Ajmer shrine Friday night appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony and respect the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya case.

The Supreme Court will pronounce the verdict in the communally-sensitive Ayodhya case on Saturday.

"I would like to appeal to Muslims and Hindus and every Indian citizen to maintain peace and law and order and to respect and welcome the decision of the court. This is the time to show our unity and brotherhood," the Dargah Deewan, Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, told PTI.

"We need to focus on the development and growth of our nation and the future of our youth. The entire world is looking at us and we all should show a united face and must respectfully welcome the decision," he said.

Khan said it was the birth month of prophet Muhammad, who was the symbol of peace, sacrifice and love, and the community should imbibe these values.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajmer shrine Ayodhya Ajmer dargah
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp