Suspecting extramarital affair with her husband, lady doctor kills receptionist, son in Rajasthan

Seema is alleged to have come to Deepa's house in Surya City to burn it down with a bottle of cold drink which had spirit in it.

Published: 09th November 2019 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: A terrible incident involving an extramarital affair has been reported from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan. On Thursday evening, a female doctor set fire to the house of a woman and locked it from outside. The woman and her 6-year-old child died of suffocation. This shocking murder was carried out under the suspicion of illegal relationship. The accused lady doctor, Seema, suspected that her husband Sudeep, also a doctor, had an affair with her receptionist, Deepa. Police have arrested Seema Gupta and her mother-in-law.

Seema is alleged to have come to Deepa's house in Surya City to burn it down with a bottle of cold drink which had spirit in it. Not only this, to make sure Deepa and her son don't escape, she had also closed the gate from outside.

After the fire, Deepa and her 6-year-old son ran around screaming and shouting to save their lives. But no one could muster the courage to enter the house. After extinguishing the fire, they were found in the kitchen, dead.

"Dr Sudip Gupta's wife, Seema Gupta, was suspicious of an affair between her husband and Deepa. Seema went to her house along with her mother in law and got into a fight with Deepa.  After that, she threw spirit on the clothes hanging there and put fire on it. Seema has accepted these charges", said Laxman Gaur , DIG, Bharatpur.

Seema Gupta said, "I had explained to Deepa many times that she should not keep in touch with my husband. When she did not listen, I warned her and fired her from the job. But even then she kept secretly meeting my husband. Still I explained to her again and asked her to leave the house from Surya City Colony and move elsewhere. But, she was not willing to leave at any cost. "

According to Seema, she went to the house on Thursday with a motive to scare Deepa along with her mother-in-law. But she got into a fight with Deepa and during the quarrel she could not control her temper and put the spirit on fire. "I even tried to save her by opening the latch. But, I was scared. By then the fire was so intense that no one could do anything. I went to  scare her, but I never knew the matter will become so big", added A.

The Police says that Deepa and her son did not get a chance to get out as the room was latched from outside. Deepa then called her brother, Anuj, from her mobile. He came on a bike from 'Neem Da Gate' and entered the house directly surrounded by fire. He got burnt badly in an attempt to save his sister and nephew.

The house where the incident took place is in Seema's name. He had kept Deepa in the house as a tenant without Seema's knowledge. Recently, on November 1, Deepa opened Ayesha Salon & Spa Center in this house. The name of Dr. Sudeep was also mentioned in the invitation letter. After this, Seema came to know about it.

According to family sources, Deepa was married in Jagner, Uttar Pradesh. However, due to a dispute with her in-laws, she was staying in Bharatpur. Deepa's 6-year-old son Shaurt Patel, studied in the second grade in Morden School.

