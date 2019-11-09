Home Nation

To prevent poaching, Congress shifts Maharashtra MLAs to Jaipur resort

According to party sources, out of 44 Congress MLA's in Maharashtra, about 10-odd MLAs had already reached Jaipur by Friday evening and others will soon join them.

Published: 09th November 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

The Buena Vista hotel in Jaipur where the Maharashtra Congress MLAs are lodged. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: After the Shiv Sena, it's the Congress in Maharashtra that is trying to prevent its MLAs from being poached. On Friday, as the ongoing power tussle between the pre-poll alliance partners Shiv Sena and the BJP intensified in Maharashtra, the Congress moved many party MLAs to Jaipur in Gehlot-ruled Rajasthan, amid allegations that the BJP was trying to lure Congress MLAs in its attempts to reach the majority-mark.  

According to party sources, out of 44 Congress MLA's in Maharashtra, about 10-odd MLAs had already reached Jaipur by Friday evening and others will soon join them. The MLAs are being kept at Buena Vista - a luxury resort located on the Jaipur Delhi Highway. This is a five-star facility resort and is located about 4-5 km inside the main highway. With the political crisis deepening after the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis, the Congress is trying to ensure that nobody is able to contact or tempt its MLAs amid reports that some of them were offered money to switch sides. AICC General secretary and state party in-charge Avinash Pandey is reportedly over-seeing the entire operation in Jaipur and reached the resort on Friday evening.

While talking to the media at Jaipur Airport, Avinash Pandey alleged that the MLAs were shifted out of Maharashtra as BJP is trying to indulge in horse-trading and said, "There have been attempts to threaten and scare our MLAs and also to lure Congress MLAs with huge sums of money. We are just trying to be careful as the BJP can do anything, even throttle democracy, to get into power."  

According to reliable sources, 8 MLAs were brought on an Air Asia flight to Delhi and then shifted to Jaipur by road, another 15-20 MLAs are expected to arrive by Saturday morning at the Jaipur resort.   

There are two major reasons for shifting Maharashtra MLAs to Jaipur. The first is that Rajasthan is a Congress-ruled state; and secondly, CM Ashok Gehlot already has the experience of keeping Gujarat MLAs in Karnataka when he was party-in-charge of Gujarat elections and the party believes that the MLAs can be effectively prevented from being poached. Besides monitoring their movements all through the day and night in Jaipur, the capital of a Congress-governed state, party workers have reportedly been assigned for each MLA to keep them comfortable and in cheerful spirits. Late on Friday evening CM Gehlot himself visited the resort and reportedly held detailed discussions and chalked out further strategies with all MLAs who have been brought from Maharashtra to Jaipur 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
horse trading Maharashtra government impasse Jaipur resort Buena Vista resort
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp