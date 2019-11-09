Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board welcomes Ayodhya verdict by Supreme Court

Board chairman Waseem Rizvi said that the dismissal of the Shia Central Waqf Board claim is not a big thing.

Published: 09th November 2019 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board, whose appeal was dismissed by the Supreme Court while delivering the unanimous decision on the Ayodhya case on Saturday, has welcomed the verdict.

"The Shia Central Waqf Board welcomes the Supreme Court decision and congratulates the countrymen, especially those who fought the legal battle in a dignified manner. The dismissal of the Shia Central Waqf Board claim is not a big thing. It had only said that Ram temple should be constructed in Ayodhya and, therefore, today's verdict is a victory for the board," board chairman Waseem Rizvi said in a statement.

ALSO READ| Sunni Waqf Board 'dissatisfied' with Ayodhya verdict, to file review petition

The Supreme Court, while delivering the verdict, had dismissed the appeal of the Shia Waqf Board and held that the land belongs to the government as per revenue records. "The highest court of the land has today cleared the way for the construction of Ram temple at the 'janmasthan' and put a legal stamp on it," Rizvi said.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict earlier in the day, cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

