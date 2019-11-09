Home Nation

We respect, accept Ayodhya verdict, says Ajmer Dargah

The apex court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya.

Published: 09th November 2019 11:59 AM

The shrine of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer. (AP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The spiritual head of Ajmer dargah on Saturday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court on Ayodhya case and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

The apex court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"The judiciary is supreme and everyone should respect the decision. It is the time to present a united face before the world because entire world is looking at India today," Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan said.

"We respect and accept the verdict. I appeal to the people of the country to maintain harmony and peace.

This is the victory of the judiciary and the message should be loud and clear that how much the judiciary is important for us and people of the country are peace-loving," he told PTI.

He said that respecting and honouring the laws of the land is the basic Islamic teaching. "We now need to concentrate on the development of self and the nation," he said.

