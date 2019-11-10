Home Nation

Ayodhya verdict: How Uttar Pradesh Police curbed hate speech on social media

The 'admin only' mode for WhatsApp groups ensured that only the admin of a particular group, not any member, was able to post messages after the verdict.

Published: 10th November 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Social Media

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A social media monitoring team in each of the 75 districts in the state, proactive measures to sanitise WhatsApp and constant monitoring of certain groups helped Uttar Pradesh Police control the spread of hate speech and misinformation on various social media platforms as the Supreme Court delivered the historic verdict in the Ayodhya title suit, a top state police officer said on Saturday.

The UP Police ensured well in advance that no WhatsApp groups in the communally-sensitive areas were able to post fake, mischievous or hate messages and disturb the law and order situation, Ashutosh Pandey, Additional Director General (ADG), UP Police, and special in-charge of Ayodhya security, told IANS during an interaction.

ALSO READ: One held in UP's Muzaffarnagar for objectionable post after Ayodhya verdict

"We had instructed thousands of WhatsApp groups in the communally-sensitive pockets to go in 'admin only' mode or else face the music in case hate posts are seen emanating from such groups after the verdict," said Pandey.

"We appointed a social media monitoring team in each of the 75 districts to look into Ayodhya-related posts and comments," he informed.

The 'admin only' mode for WhatsApp groups ensured that only the admin of a particular group, not any member, was able to post messages after the verdict.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya verdict - ‘Putting vexed issue behind is good for us’ 

Appeals were also made to social media users to exercise restraint and not post any content that would create communal disharmony.

Several WhatsApp groups went into the 'admin only' mode across the country to avoid posting of any objectionable content by any member after the judgment.

In what will go down in history as one of its most landmark verdicts, the Supreme Court on Saturday granted the ownership of the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindus, paving the way for the construction of a Ram Temple, and ruled that the Muslims will get 5 acres of land at an alternative site.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP Police Uttar Pradesh Police Ayodhya verdict Ayodhya Ram Temple
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp