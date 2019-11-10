Home Nation

BJP has dishonoured people's mandate in Maharashtra: Sachin Pilot

Pilot, who visited Jodhpur on Sunday, said the BJP had not been given the mandate for politicking.

Published: 10th November 2019 09:21 PM

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (Photo | Twitter/@SachinPilot )

By PTI

JODHPUR: Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot said on Sunday said the BJP has dishonoured the mandate of the people of Maharashtra by its failure to form government in the state even after 15 days of the result of the election.

"Despite a pre-poll alliance with the Shiv Sena, the BJP has not been able to form the government in Maharashtra and by doing so, the party has dishonoured the mandate of the people of the state," he said.

The Rajasthan deputy chief minister also said the BJP party has been according to importance to its personal ambitions over the service to the people and has "engaged in leg-pulling".

Referring to political postings in various boards and corporations, Pilot said the process of listing workers from various districts has already started and would be completed by December 30.

"Once this process is completed, we would begin appointment in boards and corporations," he said, adding he personally believes that these posts should be filled at the earliest so that developmental work could be undertaken in right earnest.

"But it is an elaborate exercise and we want to give an opportunity to our young workers, who have sweated it out to bring us to the present position, where we could serve the state," he said.

Pilot also hailed the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, saying a long-pending, complex issues has finally been resolved.

"We should respect and welcome this decision and now look forward to leading the country on the path of development and progress," he said.

Referring to various precautionary measures taken by the state government in the wake of the apex court ruling, Pilot said it is a matter of happiness that nothing untoward has been reported from anywhere in Rajasthan.

Talking of the upcoming municipal polls in the state, Pilot said the Congress would sweep all the council and corporation elections in the state.

"On the basis of the works done by us in past 11 months, we will sweep the elections," he said, adding the BJP has failed as the opposition party in taking up the issues of peoples' interest and has been engaged only in symbolic protests.

