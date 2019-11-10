Congress, RJD release first list for Jharkhand Assembly polls

By IANS

RANCHI: A day after Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi chaired a Central Election Committee meeting to decide on candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, the party on Sunday released the names of five candidates for the first phase.

Congress state chief Rameshwar Oraon has been fielded from Lohardaga seat, former minister Chandra Shekhar Dubey has been given ticket from Bishrampur while K.P. Yadav has been fielded from Bhawanathpur. The party has given ticket to K.N. Tripathy from Daltonganj and Ramchandra Singh from Manika seat.

The Congress is fighting the polls in alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Rashtriya Janata Dal. According to the seat-sharing arrangement, the JMM will contest the bulk of the seats - 43 - in the 81-member house, the Congress will fight 31 and the RJD seven.

The RJD also released names of five candidates on Sunday.

November 13 is the last date for filing the nomination for the first of the five-phase polling, which will be held on November 30. The other polling dates are December 7, 12, 16 and 20 while counting will be held on December 23.