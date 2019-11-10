Cyclone Bulbul weakened to 'severe' cyclonic storm: IMD

By ANI

KOLKATA (WEST BENGAL): The 'very severe' cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' has weakened to a 'severe' cyclonic storm, as per the latest hourly bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD in its advisory said that "The cyclone is likely to cross West Bengal - Bangladesh Coasts during 20:00 and 23:00 hours IST on November 9, as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 Kmph gusting to 135 Kmph."

According to the Kolkata unit of IMD, the cyclone's landfall process continues and the entire process will take another two hours. The cyclone lay centred at 21:30 hours about 40 km east of Sagar Islands.

"It is likely to weaken gradually and move northeastwards and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh), across Sunderban Delta during next two hours as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph," said IMD.

Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over South and North 24 Parganas, West Bengal during the next 12 hours and isolated heavy falls over West and East Medinipur during next six hours.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, the cyclone crossed Odisha coast with winds onshore gusting up to 35-40 kn accompanied by heavy rainfall. However, no accidents or loss of life have been reported so far except for uprooting of a few trees and electric poles.

As many as 38 fishermen who took shelter are reported to be safe in fish landing harbour Talchua near Dhamra, Odisha.

Continuous liaison is being maintained with stakeholders for responding to any incident especially in West Bengal. Fisheries department of the state has confirmed the return of all registered fishing boats.

Earlier this evening, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the control room at the state secretariat in Nabanna in Howrah to monitor the situation.

Coastal areas in Odisha witnessed rainfall this evening and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) cleared the uprooted trees from several areas.