Goa CM Pramod Sawant stalling probe on stranded tanker from Pakistan: Congress

The joint operation failed on account of stormy weather and a minor accident, resulting in the vessel continuing to pose a threat to the coastal area, on account of its hazardous cargo.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PANAJI: An unmanned tanker loaded with naphtha from a Pakistan port, which got stranded off Panaji last month, poses danger to Goa's coastline and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is stalling a probe into how the tanker arrived off the coastal state, the Congress has complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Goa CM has categorically stated, that the said vessel is loaded with highly inflammable naphtha, which has originated from a port in Pakistan and has travelled to India. It is unclear how and why the tanker was given permission to enter the Mormugao Port Trust," state Congress President Girish Chodankar said in a letter to Modi.

Nu Shi Nalini ran aground on October 26 on the rocky shelf off Panaji near Raj Bhavan -- the official residence of the Governor -- after it was caught in a storm off the state, and has not moved position since.

A multi-agency operation, involving the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Director General (Shipping), the Mormugao Port Trust and other state agencies, was subsequently launched to transfer the naphtha and nearly 50 tonnes of oil and 19 tonnes of diesel to other vessels.

The joint operation, however, failed on account of stormy weather and a minor accident, resulting in the vessel continuing to pose a threat to the coastal area, on account of its hazardous cargo.

"The Goa CM has failed to clarify about the consignees and consignors of the cargo carried by the said ship. The CM has conspicuously maintained complete silence over the actions to be initiated against those responsible for bringing such ship to MPT," Chodankar also said.

