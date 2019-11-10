Home Nation

Security forces gun down terrorist in J&K's Bandipora, encounter underway

The encounter started when security forces launched a search operation following specific information about the presence of some terrorists, the officials said.

Published: 10th November 2019 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 09:36 AM

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: A militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight between militants and security forces in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday.

Police sources said a joint contingent of police, CRPF and army launched a search operation in Ladoora village of Bandipora, on Saturday morning, after receiving intel about the presence of a group of militants there.

They said while the security personnel were conducting house to house searches in the village, they came under heavy fire from militants hiding in a residential house.“The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter. The exchange of gunfire was going on when reports last poured in,” sources said.

Constraints irk National Conference

The National Conference on Sunday condemned the retrictions.

"The measure corresponds to scuttling of people’s religious freedom,"  the party said in a statement. While taking exception to the curb on holy shrine especially on the occasion of Milad, the party said never in history have such festive and auspicious occasions turned violent.

