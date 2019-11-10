Suspension of internet services extended in Jaipur Commissionerate till Monday post Ayodhya verdict

By ANI

JAIPUR: The suspension of internet services has been extended in the Jaipur Commissionerate till Monday. The shutdown was imposed on Saturday in view of the landmark verdict in Ramjanmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Earlier on Saturday, in view of the Supreme Court verdict, internet services were suspended in Jaipur and Bharatpur while the educational institutes were to remain closed in several districts of the state.



According to the order, internet services were scheduled to be suspended for 24 hours in Jaipur Commissionerate from 10 am on Saturday.

The Divisional Commissioner of Bharatpur had, on the other hand, ordered a temporary suspension of internet till Sunday.

Bharatpur, Ajmer and Bundi district authorities had also directed schools, colleges and other educational institutes in the states to remain closed on Saturday while prohibitory orders were issued in Ajmer and Bundi districts of the state.

In Jaisalmer, the district magistrate had on Saturday imposed prohibitory order under CrPC section 144 to maintain law and order in the district.