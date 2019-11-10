‘This will shape social, political landscape’: US media on Ayodhya verdict

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ayodhya judgement will shape the political and social landscape of India, the US media reported on Saturday, noting the steps taken by the Indian government to maintain law and order in the country after the verdict.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India’s history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

For all the case’s historical origins, ‘its judgment will help shape India’s political and social landscape,’

The Wall Street Journal, which has been following the case closely, said in a news dispatch from New Delhi.

Most of the mainstream American media, which reported about the verdict, underscored that the ruling by the five-judge bench led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi was unanimous.