Home Nation

What did Amarinder Singh and Imran Khan discuss during the bus ride to Kartarpur Sahib?

The bus ride lasted less than 5 minutes, but, an intriguing topic broke the ice between Imran and Amarinder.

Published: 10th November 2019 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh seen along with Pakistan PM Imran Khan on their bus ride to Kartarpur Sahib.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh seen along with Pakistan PM Imran Khan on their bus ride to Kartarpur Sahib. (Photo | Screengrab)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

KARTARPUR: Of course, Kartarpur Corridor was the focal point of the connect between Pakistan PM Imran Khan and Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh when they met on Saturday at the end of the historic journey led by the latter through the iconic Corridor. But there was another subject they discovered to be of common interest and talked about it during the short bus ride from the Pakistan side of the Zero Line to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara.

Cricket, of course, is always a common thread between every Indian and Pakistani. It would be that of bonding, or of firing passion on either sides.

ALSO READ: Don't interfere in Kashmir, stop 'eyeing' Punjab: Amarinder to Pakistan

But this bus ride was one of bonding, with Amarinder helping Imran discover a special connection between their families, even though the two had not met before nor have they known each other personally.

In the short trip, Amarinder admitted to Imran that he had seen the Pakistani Prime Minister play in his cricketing days. However the cricketing connect, was deeper, as the Chief Minister recalled.

Amarinder told the latter that his uncle, Jahangir Khan (who was married to Imran’s maternal aunt, Mubarak, and was a cricketer during the British Raj era) had played for Patiala, along with Mohd Nisar, Lala Amarnath, fast bowler Amar Singh and the two Ali batsmen (Wazir Ali and Amir Ali).

These seven players were part of the team captained by the Amarinder’s, Maharaja Yadvinder Singh, in 1934-35, for India and for Patiala – a fascinating bit of information for Imran.

The bus ride lasted less than 5 minutes, but, thanks to cricket, it was enough to break the ice between the two leaders.

Imran, and the Pakistan Foreign Minister, earlier received Amarinder and his delegation at Zero Point.

Amarinder hoped the journey through Kartarpur Corridor would continue in the future to build a stronger connect between the two countries – one that is as powerful as Cricket, which he hoped the two sides will try to play in the true spirit of the sport.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartarpur Sahib Amarinder Singh Imran khan Kartarpur Corridor
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp