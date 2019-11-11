45 cops of Patna Police suspended for allowing loaded trucks on Gandhi Setu

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government on Monday suspended 45 Patna police personnel including 13 inspector-rank for allegedly allowing overloaded trucks to cross Gandhi Setu every night, despite an ongoing ban.

The traffic superintendent of Patna police (SP, Traffic); D Amarkesh suspended all of them with immediate effect on Monday.

According to a press statement issued on behalf of Traffic SP, all the cops allowed at least 150 trucks, overloaded with sand, stones and other materials, to cross Asia’s longest Mahatma Gandhi Setu every night defying a blanket ban on the movement of heavy vehicles.

Among them, 13 are officers of inspector-rank while rests are constabulary-rank.

They were posted under the controlling command of Agamkuan police station for streamlining traffic movement on the bridge and other roads leading to and from the Setu from other parts of Bihar.

Amarkesh said that the process to lodge an FIR against them has started in addition to initiating departmental action.

In fact, 14 out of 45 suspended cops were posted at various points at Gandhi Setu while others were at different points of the roads for traffic duties. By the time of reporting, the FIR was not lodged with concerned police station but the process has been stated to be completed.