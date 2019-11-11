Home Nation

Article 370 abrogation, peace after Ayodhya verdict reflect govt's decisiveness: Javadekar

He said the whole country has welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling on Ayodhya, which proves that peace is prevailing all over the country and a transformation is visible.

Published: 11th November 2019 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

LUDHIANA: The scrapping of Article 370, ensuring peace and communal harmony after the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya and opening of the Kartarpur corridor are the steps which demonstrate the Modi government's decisiveness, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday.

Javadekar also said that efficacy of the government's decision is also reflected by the fact that there had been no major terror incident within the last 100 days in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

"Developments like abrogation of Article 370, handling the situation post-Ayodhya verdict and opening of the Kartarpur corridor reflect the decisiveness of this government,' said Javadekar, addressing a public gathering here.

"When Article 370 was abrogated from Jammu and Kashmir, people were wondering how things will pan out but the situation remained peaceful.

"It is for the first time in the history of Kashmir that in the first 100 days post abrogation of Article 370, no major terror incident was reported from the valley," he added.

The Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Information & Broadcasting also gave away 'Sat Paul Mittal National Awards' for 2019 at a function held here.

Addressing the function, Javadekar said the whole world is celebrating the 550th  birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev who preached 'Naam Japo, Kirat Karo and Vand Chhako' (Pray God, perform your duty with honesty and hard work, and share portion of earning with the needy).

'Sat Paul Mittal National Awards' awards are given every year for performing outstanding service to humanity.

The winners were given a total cash prize of Rs 12 lakh along with citations for their contribution in various fields of health, education, environment, food, shelter, poverty alleviation, art, culture, child rights, welfare of the differently-abled and women empowerment.

The chairman of the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust (NSKT) Rakesh Bharti Mittal welcomed the minister.

