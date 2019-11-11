Home Nation

BJP MLA writes to Kamal Nath as row over statue installation peaks

The BJP MLA further demanded that the CM issue necessary directions for installing Chandra Shekhar Azad’s statue at the concerned spot again.

Published: 11th November 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A political controversy has erupted in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh over the installation of former chief minister and union minister Arjun Singh’s statue at a prominent road crossing in Bhopal, which earlier housed the statue of country’s freedom movement revolutionary Chandra Shekhar Azad.

“We oppose installing statue of Late Arjun Singh in place of the statue of Late Chandra Shekhar Azad at the TT Nagar crossing in Bhopal. We don’t have any objection to installation of Late Arjun Singh’s statue, but protest the installation of the statue at a place where the statue of Late Chandra Shekhar Azad stood in the past,” Vishwas Sarang, the former minister and present BJP MLA from Narela assembly seat of Bhopal mentioned in the letter written to Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday.

The BJP MLA further demanded that the CM issue necessary directions for installing Chandra Shekhar Azad’s statue at the concerned spot again.

Responding to BJP’s opposition to installing the ex-MP CM’s statue at the place, which earlier housed the revolutionary’s statue, senior Congress leader Narendra Saluja, who is also the media coordinator to CM Kamal Nath, said, “BJP leaders tweet and write letters without cross checking facts. Three years ago, it was during the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led government only that the statue of Chandra Shekhar Azad was removed from the busy crossing on the Link Road No. 1. Since last three years the concerned road crossing was empty. Just a year back, the Bhopal Nagar Nigam Parishad had passed a resolution for installing Late Arjun Singh’s statue there. The same resolution is now being implemented.”

Heat on CM
BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang demanded that the CM issue direction for installing a bust of freedom fighter Chandra Sekhar Azad and not that of late Congress leader Arjun Singh

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
statue installation
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp