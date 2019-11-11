Chhattisgarh CM constitutes committee to probe phone tapping

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: Bhupesh Baghel government on Monday constituted a 3-member committee to probe into the phone snooping row amid the reports that the Israeli spyware ‘Pegasus’ has been used to spy upon and there were some persons in Chhattisgarh whose phones were illegally tapped.

“Such complaints (on spy or snoop) are of serious nature as it is linked to the freedom and privacy of the citizens. So, it’s important to get such complaints probed,” the CM affirmed.

According to the available information, the Israeli cyber company NSO Group had given its software presentation before the Chhattisgarh police during the previous BJP government led by Raman Singh. What decision the then government took later couldn’t be known.

So the committee headed by the principal secretary Subrat Sahu will also probe whether the previous regime was involved in any clandestine surveillance attempt or snooping on any messaging or communication platform.

The other members of the committee included the Commissioner public relation department Taran Prakash Sinha and the Raipur range inspector general of police Anand Chhabra.

After constituting the committee Baghel tweeted: ‘Those into spying will continue to do so. To safeguard the privacy of the citizens is my responsibility, I will do that”.

The committee will conduct a detail investigation and come up with the factual report within one month, an official press release stated. The state director general of police will provide all necessary assistance to the committee.