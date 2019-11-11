Day after Ayodhya verdict, NSA Doval meets Hindu and Muslim religious heads

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with eminent Hindu and Muslim religious leaders on Sunday. The religious leaders pledged unstinted support to the government in all steps to maintain peace and order, they said.

“Those attending the meeting were alive to the fact that certain anti-national and hostile elements, both within and outside the country, may attempt to exploit the situation to harm our national interest,” read a joint statement issued after the four-hour meeting at Doval’s residence here.

Religious leaders from across the country and members of the Hindu Dharmacharya Sabha and Vishwa Hindu Parishad attended the meeting. “The interaction helped to strengthen communication between top religious leaders to maintain a spirit of amity and brotherhood amongst all communities,” the statement said.All the participants reposed full faith in the rule of law and the Constitution, it said.

The leaders noted with satisfaction that millions of Indians, belonging to both communities, displayed a great sense of responsibility, sensitivity and restraint in accepting the court verdict, it said. Some people may want to create disturbance and this meeting was to ensure that such people do not succeed, Swami Parmatmananda Saraswati said.

The head of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti shrine, Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, said such meetings should be appreciated.

“We have been saying that they will honour the verdict of the SC. When the day came whatever was said about became clear. All apprehensions about law and order post-Supreme Court verdict were proven wrong,” Maulana Asghar Ali Salafi, president, Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Hind. With PTI inputs