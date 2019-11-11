Engineers apply for sweeper and drivers’ jobs in Bihar secretariat

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Pramod Kumar, 30, who belongs to another backward caste (OBC), is a BTech from a reputed engineering college of Bhopal but faced with unemployment, he has now applied for the post of a driver under group-D in the Bihar secretariat.

Nirmal Kumar Singh, 32, MBA with first class from Bihar’s LN Mishra Business Management Institute, Patna too has applied for the post of an office assistant.

The list of such candidates with higher educational degrees but jobless and applying for lowly and menial jobs, is quite long.

Pramod and Nirmal are among the 5 lakh applicants who applied for Bihar’s Class IV and Class II posts for which the government announced 136 posts recently.Most of these posts in Group-D jobs are for chowkidars (watchmen), sweepers, drivers, gardeners and office assistants in Bihar government departments.

A senior official, preferring anonymity, said that the number of candidates with educational backgrounds of BTech, MBA, MA-MSc’s (Post Graduate) and graduates is around 3o to 40 per cent of total number of candidates who have applied.“The vacancy was advertised with minimum qualification being matriculation pass for the candidates in the 18 to 37 age group,” he said.

“Around 20,000 candidates have applied with their M. Tech degrees for the posts of watchmen, office assistants and drivers,” sources said, adding that the fact hit them during the scrutiny of applications and left them aghast.A majority of the applicants are also aspirants of the state civil services under Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).