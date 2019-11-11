Man calls Uttarakhand CM Trivendra, threatens to blow-up Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri, arrested

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly calling up Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and threatening to blow up the Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar.

The accused allegedly called the chief minister on his personal number at around 3.30 PM on Sunday. During the call, which was received by protocol officer Anand Singh Rawat, the man threatened to detonate a bomb at Har Ki Pauri.

Ashok Kumar, Director General (Law and Order), told ANI that the man was arrested from the same place that he had threatened to blow up. Further investigation is underway.

Senthil Avoodai, senior superintendent of police, Haridwar told TNIE, "We have received a written complaint from honorable chief minister's office. We are investigating the matter."

After the threat call was received, security at Har ki Paidi and other places in Haridwar has been increased.

Police patrols are also posted near petrol pumps around the city of lakes. The teams of bomb disposal squad and dog squad are already on roll frisking the entire city to ensure safety and security.

Security arrangements and traffic management mechanisms are in place and will be implemented as planned.

The police officials have also told that no vehicle will be allowed to go outside of the town from 12am-5 am to avoid accidents suspecting that many will be heavily drunk.

(With agency inputs)