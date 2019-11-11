Man killed, one injured in shootout in MP's Gwalior

By PTI

GWALIOR: A 25-year-old man was killed and another injured in a shooting incident on Monday evening in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place in Danaoli area under Janakganj police station limits, Inspector Gyanendra Singh said.

"At 4pm, we got information about a shooting and found Kabir Tomar dead on the spot. The injured person, identified as Balendu Sharma, was rushed to Jairogya Medical College and Hospital. Preliminary probe has revealed the shooter was alone," he said.

The CCTV network in the area is being scoured for further clues, he added.