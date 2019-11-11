Home Nation

Mix of relief, sadness in Ayodhya

Number of devotees visiting Ram Janmabhoomi goes up; many feel the verdict will not only lead to construction of Ram temple but also usher in development 

Published: 11th November 2019 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Chief caretaker Hazari Lal cleans the Ram Mandir model kept at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya on Sunday | shekhar yadav

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

AYODHYA: After spending an anxious Saturday, the town of Ayodhya woke up to a joyous mood on Sunday, with Hindus turning up in large numbers to visit the site where Supreme Court has paved the way for the construction of Ram Mandir.

At the same time the mood among the town’s Muslims, despite it being Eid-Milad-ul-Nabi when Muslims celebrate the birthday of Prophet Mohammad, was markedly more subdued.

TNIE went up to the Ramjanmbhoomi site after crossing more than half a dozen security pickets, just within a radius of 200 metres. Both joy and relief were palpable as people queued to catch a glimpse of ‘Ram Lalla’, seated in a makeshift darshan sthal. Personnel of UP police and CRPF, deployed in thousands, to guard the sensitive area, said the number of devotees visiting Ramjanmbhoomi on Sunday had jumped up compared to the footfall during the last few days.

While ensuring devotees carried absolutely nothing, besides their wallet, to the site, a local police constable said, “There have been times when as many as 12,000 people have come here for Darshan but the numbers were very low in the last few days. Today, we can see a substantial increase in the number of devotees.”

Similar excitement could be felt in rest of Ayodhya, especially at Karyashala and Karsevakpuram, which house models of the proposed Ram Janmabhoomi temple at the once-disputed site.

Chief caretaker of the model at Karsevakpuram Hazari Lal began his day with the daily ritual of cleaning the model. “I now wish to live till the day when I place the model in its actual place — the Ram Mandir.”
Hanuman Yadav, an office-bearer of VHP and in charge of Karyashala, echoed a similar sentiment. At the Karyashala, where several blocks of stones and bricks are piled up, Yadav pointed to a brick from Southampton, UK, having “Shri Ram” inscribed on and said Hindus all over are rooting for the temple. Around him, renovation work is on for building a bigger gate at the Karyashala. Yadav said “little” changes were being made to ensure more devotees can visit the Karyashala. “A new platform has been made to place the temple’s model here to facilitate parikrama. The actual temple construction will take a few years so we are making changes here for now.”

Leaving Karsevakpuram, people in Rikabganj area and Ramkot could be seen flipping through newspapers to understand the nuances of the Supreme Court judgment. The markets were buzzing with activity as all shops were open on Sunday.

Suresh Chauhan, a utensil shop owner said, “This is not just the return of Ram Lalla to Ayodhya but also the beginning of development in Ayodhya. Everybody is happy.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya Ayodhya verdict
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp