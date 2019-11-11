Home Nation

Senior Congress leaders leave Jaipur resort, to attend Delhi meeting ahead of Maharashtra deadline

The Shiv Sena is racing against time on Monday to cobble together an alliance to form a government in Maharashtra.

Published: 11th November 2019 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

The Buena Vista hotel in Jaipur where the Maharashtra Congress MLAs are lodged. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Senior Congress leaders have left the resort in Jaipur, where newly-elected Maharashtra Congress legislators are staying, to attend the working committee meeting of the party in Delhi.

The Congress is expected to take a final call on extending support to the Shiv Sena at the meeting of its top leadership with Maharashtra state leaders at 4 pm.

Former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, former chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and party general secretary Avinash Pande have left the resort, sources said.

The Congress MLAs are staying in the resort here since Friday and the leaders held rounds of meeting to discuss political impasse in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena is racing against time on Monday to cobble together an alliance to form a government in Maharashtra.

Amid a flurry of meetings in Delhi and Mumbai, the NCP said it would decide whether to support a Shiv Sena-led government in coordination with ally Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Congress Maharashtra government
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp