Sidhu, talk of the town at Kartarpur

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

KARTARPUR (PAKISTAN): Cricketer-turned-politician, Navjot Singh Sidhu, stole the show at the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, as he was deemed as ‘Man of the Match’ across the border. While on the Indian side at the Integrated Check Post (ICP), politicians across party lines, others in the first jatha (batch)and the staff were obliged by him with selfies.

As Sidhu reached the Integrated Check Post on the Indian side, he was greeted warmly by the state police, BSF, immigration and customs officials.After clearing the immigration procedure, he obliged everyone as people took selfies with him. Sidhu, became the centre of attraction, as MLAs greeted him and gave credit to him for the corridor.

“After leaving the cabinet, I meditated for 15-17 hours a day. That is why I’ve ended up losing nearly 25 kilograms, all my old clothes fit me again,” Sidhu told this newspaper.After crossing the zero line Sidhu received a warm welcome from Pakistani Rangers.

He was then received by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh soon joined them the two and travelled with them in a low floor bus, to the Gurdwara. Sidhu went on to heap praise on both Khan and Modi for the Kartarpur opening and said, “First time since partition the boundaries have been dismantled. You (Khan) have won hearts.”

“I want to thank PM Modi as well. It doesn’t matter if we have political differences, doesn’t matter if my life is dedicated to the Gandhi family. I am sending a ‘Munnabhai MBBS’— style hug to you Modi sahab for this,’’ the Congress MLA from Amritsar (East) added.

Close friends across the border

Sidhu made quite an impact across the border, as a video has surfaced online where Pakitan PM Imran Khan is heard seeking Sidhu, referring him to “hamaara Sidhu” (our Sidhu)