Three labourers die after inhaling toxic gas in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: Three labourers engaged in deepening a well died after inhaling toxic gas emanating from it in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Bansla village when one of the labourers stepped inside the well for deepening work.

The labourers entered the well one after the other and fell unconscious due to some gas accumulated inside.

They died soon after, said Pradeep Daga, sub-inspector posted at Dhorimana Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Ram Chandra (47), his nephew Prema Ram (17) and Nimbaram Meghwal (45).

Post-mortem would be conducted by a medical board which has been constituted to examine the reasons behind the deaths.