16 dead as passenger vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Twelve people were killed on the spot after the accident and four more succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Published: 12th November 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

road accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAMMU: Sixteen people, including five women and three children, were killed on Tuesday when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Mumtaz Ahmad said one more person was rescued from the accident site near Marmat area of the hilly district in a critical condition and admitted to hospital for treatment.

Twelve people were killed on the spot after the accident and four more succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, the SSP told PTI.

Officials said the SUV was headed for Gowa village of Marmat from Kleeni when its driver lost control while negotiating a blind curve and the vehicle fell into the 700-metre-deep gorge around 3.25 pm.

The condition of the only survivor, who was initially treated at a local hospital and later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu, is critical, they said.

Meanwhile, a minor boy was crushed to death by a speedy truck near Miran Sahib in the outskirts of Jammu on Tuesday.

Sumit Kumar, a Class 7 student, was crossing the road outside his house when he was hit by the truck, a police official said, adding that the erring driver was arrested and the vehicle seized.

TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Doda Doda accident Jammu Kashmir accident
Comments





