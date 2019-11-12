Home Nation

BJP may resort to horse-trading in Maharashtra: Digvijay Singh

He expressed the apprehension, alleging that the decision to impose President's Rule in the state has been taken under duress.

Published: 12th November 2019 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

Digvijay Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday expressed apprehension that the BJP may indulge in horse-trading to form government in Maharashtra after imposing President's Rule there.

He expressed the apprehension, alleging that the decision to impose President's Rule in the state has been taken under duress from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had invited the third-largest party, the National Congress Party, for the government formation in the state. The time limit for it was to end at 8.30 pm on Tuesday, but the governor made a recommendation for imposing President's Rule even before the expiry of that time limit," Singh told reporters here.

This cannot be termed as right in democracy, he said.

"The governor had adopted the right procedure in the beginning and invited turn-by-turn BJP and Shiv Sena, which are the two largest parties, and had then invited the NCP for government formation," said Singh.

"But all of a sudden, a recommendation for imposing President's Rule was made," he added.

"This sudden decision indicates that it had been taken under the pressure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

"In the garb of President's Rule, BJP may indulge in horse-trading," he added.

"The BJP has broken its promise to Shiv Sena and I  have sympathy with the Sena," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
President's Rule Maharashtra CM Maharashtra elections
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp