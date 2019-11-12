Home Nation

Maharashtra impasse: Congress no-show, Shiv Sena loses game. Next up NCP

Failure to get letters of support grounds Shiv Sena’s ambition of leading the new govt; Ajit Pawar gets next opportunity to show his cards.

Published: 12th November 2019 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (L) and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. | (File | PTI)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (L) and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. | (File | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The political pendulum swung wildly on Monday with the Shiv Sena losing the plot by failing to produce letters of support from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress within the 7.30 pm deadline, and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari inviting the NCP to take its shot at government formation.

Maharashtra appears to be heading for President’s Rule, as the Governor is going through the motions of giving each party a chance, as he is Constitutionally mandated to do, but offering a very slim window.

The day began with the Sena officially exiting the NDA, with its minister in the Modi cabinet, Arvind Sawant, putting in his papers.

The NCP then got into a huddle though its leaders complained that the 24-hour time frame was too short.

The party concluded its meeting by noon and said it shall hand over its letter of support to the Sena only after the Congress does so.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra impasse: BJP hurt the pride of Uddhav Thackeray, says Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant

The drama then shifted to Jaipur where most of the Congress MLAs from Maharashtra have been lodged. Sources said quite a few of them were in favour of joining a Sena-led government.

But the party high command was not okay with it.

The scene then shifted to Delhi where all prominent Congress leaders from Maharashtra began a meeting with the Congress Working Committee around 4 pm.

Though aware of the 7.30 pm deadline, Congress could not make up its mind by then.

“The party will have further discussions with the NCP,” said a bland statement issued by the Congress after the meeting.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra government formation: Congress, NCP will decide together, says Sharad Pawar on supporting Shiv Sena

In Mumbai, a Sena delegation led by Aditya Thackeray reached Raj Bhavan to express its willingness to form the government and sought three more days to produce the letters of support from the allies. However, the Governor rejected the request.

According to Congress sources, the deal got stuck as they failed to reach a consensus on the Assembly Speaker and ministerial berths.

Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Congress organisation secretary KC Venugopal and Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge will meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Pawar has time till 8.30 pm to show his ability to form the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Shiv Sena NCP
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp