Dehradun diary

Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri were among many other high altitude spots in Uttarakhand to receive the season’s first snowfall on November 8.

Published: 12th November 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

Char Dham receives snowfall
Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri were among many other high altitude spots in Uttarakhand to receive the season’s first snowfall on November 8. Many areas 3,500 metre above the sea level also received rain along with snow. The temperatures dipped in many places in Uttarakhand, including Dehradun. Officials from the state meteorological department said snowfall and rain were the results of western disturbance. In Uttarkashi district, several high-altitude places, including Harsil, Dharali, Mukhba and Kharsali, received first snowfall on Thursday.

Promoting Uttarakhand as a film destination
A one-day film conclave was organised in Mussoorie focussing on promoting Uttarakhand as a shooting destination among filmmakers. The programme was attended by Union Minister Smriti Irani, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and filmmakers such as Vishal Bhardwaj, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Muzaffar Ali. The conclave organised in the hill town witnessed a plethora of suggestions to make the hill state friendly for the film fraternity so that more shoots can take place in Uttarakhand. Rawat also promised to make film-friendly policies. “Uttarakhand’s picturesque landscape is well-suited for or shooting of films and serials. The government has also put in place a single-window system to give speedy clearances to production houses,” he said.

Improving  maternal mortality rate
Uttarakhand has performed better in terms of maternal mortality recording 89 deaths per lakh deliveries between 2015 and 2017 against the national average of 122 deaths per lakh births. Officials of the National Health Mission, Uttarakhand, said the hill state has secured the eighth position among 19 top-performing states of the country. Factors considered vital in saving a mother’s life include various schemes run by the state government such as ‘Janani Suraksha Yojana’, 108 ‘Khushiyon ki Sawari’ ambulance services, distribution of free iron pills and many more.

Threat to blow up Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar         
Security has been tightened around the famous Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar after an anonymous caller threatened to blow it up. Haridwar SSP Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj said an anonymous caller rang up the chief minister on his mobile around 3.30 pm on November 9 and made the threat. People at the Har Ki Pauri and adjoining ghats are also being checked by police personnel, and a tab is being kept on any suspicious activity, the official said. Passengers at the railway station and bus stand are also being checked.

Vineet Upadhyay
Our correspondent in Dehradun
vineet.upadhyay@newindianexpress.com

