Home Nation

Enforcement Directorate books 2 IAS officers in Saharanpur illegal sand mining case

According to the ED, Singh, a 1998-batch IAS, was posted as the Saharanpur DM between March 28, 2012 and February 12, 2014.

Published: 12th November 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Sand mining

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that it has registered a case against two IAS officers and some others in connection to its probe into the Shahranpur illegal sand mining case.

A senior ED official told IANS that the agency has booked Ajay Kumar Singh and Pawan Kumar, former District Magistrates (DM) of Saharanpur, on the basis of the CBI FIR registered on September 30 this year.

According to the ED, Singh, a 1998-batch IAS, was posted as the Saharanpur DM between March 28, 2012 and February 12, 2014. He is now Secretary of the Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Kumar, a 2008-batch IAS officer, was posted in the district between July 20, 2015 and August 6, 2016 and now holds the post of Special Secretary in the Housing and Urban Planning Department of the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to toED officials, Mohammed Wajid, son of former BSP MLC Haji Iqbal, is one of the beneficiaries who is named as an accused in the case. The other accused named in the FIR include Mehmood Ali, Dilshad, Mohammed lnam, late Mehboob Alam, Naseem Ahmad, Amit Jain, Vikas Agarwal, Mukesh Jain and Puneet Jain.

The ED has also registered cases of money laundering against several senior IAS officers and politicians in the state in connection with the alleged illegal sand mining cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saharanpur illegal sand mining case Saharanpur Illegal sand mining case
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp