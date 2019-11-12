Ghulam Nabi Azad on three-day Jammu visit from Wednesday

By PTI

JAMMU: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will be on a three-day visit to the Jammu region from November 13, a senior party leader said on Tuesday.

This will be his first visit to the region since the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories on October 31.

Azad, the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, will arrive in Jammu on Wednesday on a three-day visit during which he will visit Batote in Ramban district and Doda and Bhaderwah in Doda district, the senior Congress leader said.

However, he claimed, Jammu and Kashmir Congress president G A Mir was denied permission by the administration to accompany Azad.

In September, Azad had undertaken a six-day visit to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5.