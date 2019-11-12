Home Nation

Ideological differences prevented Sonia from supporting Shiv Sena's government formation bid: Sources

Sources said the NCP chief put pressure on the Congress high command through Ahmed Patel.

Published: 12th November 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi speaks to a party leader at 10 Janpath. (File | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite pressure from a majority of the Congress MLAs and even a section of the central party leadership to support a Shiv Sena-NCP government in Maharashtra, the Congress put off a decision in order to “have further discussions with the NCP” because Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had apprehensions about supporting the Sena, a party that is at the opposite end of the ideological spectrum.

Sources said Sonia had severe reservations about being on the same side as the Sena although almost all party MLAs, whom she met individually, favoured the idea.

The MLAs’ contention was if this opportunity was not grabbed with both hands, it would open up the possibility of some leaving the party to join hands with the BJP. But, sources said, Sonia would have none of it, refusing to take a call.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra impasse: Congress no-show, Shiv Sena loses game. Next up NCP

“The Congress president was apprehensive about supporting a Sena-led government. It was Sharad Pawar who insisted on joining the alliance. The party asked him to work out a deal,” said a senior Congress leader.

Sources said the NCP chief put pressure on the Congress high command through Ahmed Patel. “It was Pawar who insisted that some Congress MLAs write to Sonia to lend support to the alliance,” the sources added.

Pawar’s push split the Congress down the middle, with state leaders and the MLAs ranged against the central party leadership.

Sources said while senior Maharashtra leader Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and PCC chief Balasaheb Thorat were inclined to support Sena-NCP, Sonia and Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge opposed it.

“Some MLAs even suggested the party should join the Sena-NCP government as lending outside support leaves MLAs vulnerable to poaching,” said a Congress MLA who met Sonia.

Congress leaders question Governor’s decision

Some party MLAs questioned Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision to reject Sena’s willingness to form the government. “Majority support has to be proved on the floor of the House. None of the MLAs has taken oath even after 20 days of the election results,” said another MLA.

Congress leaders said had the party decided to support to a Sena-led government, it would have left the field open for the BJP to tear the party to shreds and accuse it of being hypocritical and power-hungry.

They said the negative impact of supporting Uddhav Thackeray’s party may not have been felt in the Jharkhand elections but in the long term, it would have been difficult to justify supporting the Sena, a party that stands for Hindutva, exclusiveness and ‘Marathi Manoos’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonia gandhi Maharashtra government
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp