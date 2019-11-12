Home Nation

Factory output: IIP sees steepest fall in 8 years

Economists blamed low demand for the shrinking industrial numbers. “Demand side weakness hit the informal sector some time back.

Published: 12th November 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Employees work at the assembly line inside TMB's mobile phone battery manufacturing plant in Noida, India. (Photo: Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s factory output as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) contracted 4.3% in September — the worst since October 2011 — compared with 4.6% expansion in September 2018, dragged by a recession-hit manufacturing sector.

Economists blamed low demand for the shrinking industrial numbers. “Demand-side weakness hit the informal sector some time back. Now it is spreading to the organised corporate sector. IIP reflects the organised sector’s growth,” said Dr Pronab Sen, former chairman of the National Statistical Commission.
According to Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist and senior director at India Ratings & Research, economy is facing a structural growth slowdown originating from declining household savings and low agricultural growth, which is feeding into low wage growth in rural areas.

Despite a series of recent policy reform measures, which included a cut in corporate taxes and sector-specific packages for automobiles and realty, experts don’t see a major turnaround in the next few months.
According to Pant, IIP growth in October 2019 is also likely to be in the negative territory.
Dr Sen said, “We need to look at rural and unorganized sector growth stimulants which would result in increase in employment and demand.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Index of Industrial Production Factory output
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp