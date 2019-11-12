Home Nation

India behind Pakistan, Somalia, Bangladesh in preventing deaths due to pneumonia: UNICEF report

According to the report, India ranked second with 1.27 lakh children succumbing to pneumonia in 2018 following Nigeria, which was on top with 1.67 lakh fatalities.

Published: 12th November 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Due to failure of proper vaccination, Pneumonia cases seem to be on the rise in five countries including India. 

Due to failure of proper vaccination, Pneumonia cases seem to be on the rise in five countries including India. 

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: India remains behind Pakistan, Bangladesh and Somalia in containing deaths due to pneumonia, which was considered a forgotten global epidemic, finds a UNICEF 2018 report.  

According to the report, India ranked second with 1.27 lakh children succumbing to pneumonia in 2018 following Nigeria, which was on top with 1.67 lakh fatalities.

Of the total pneumonia deaths in world's top 15 countries in 2018, Pakistan accounted for 58,000 children, while Bangladesh and Somalia recorded fewer numbers.

The epidemic claimed lives of 8,000,00 children under the age of five last year, that is, one child in every 39 seconds, according to the report shared by UNICEF.

Due to failure of proper vaccination, pneumonia cases seem to be on the rise in five countries including India. 

A press release by UNICEF mentioned that every day nearly 2,200 children under the age of five die from pneumonia, which is caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi.

Alarmed at the re-emergence of this disease, six leading health and children's organisations will host world leaders at the global forum on childhood pneumonia in January 2020.

The global experts in a joint call to action have urged the governments of the worst-affected countries, including India to develop and implement strategies to control and reduce pneumonia-related deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Somalia Pneumonia India Pneumonia deaths UNICEF UNICEF report Pakistan
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp