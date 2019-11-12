India, US tri-services disaster relief exercise from November 13​

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A maiden nine-day tri-services exercise between India and the US on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief will begin from November 13, with the aim of strengthening the bilateral relationship and defence cooperation.

In the exercise, named Tiger Triumph, Indian Naval ships Jalashwa, Airavat and Sandhayak, Indian Army troops from 19 Madras and 7 Guards, and Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopters and Rapid Action Medical Team would be participating.

"The US would be represented by US Navy Ship Germantown with troops from US third marine division. The exercise is aimed at developing inter-operability for conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The Harbour Phase is scheduled at Visakhapatnam from November 13 to November 16. The opening ceremony along with a joint flag parade would be held onboard INS Jalashwa on November 14.

Personnel from both the navies would also participate in training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and social interactions.

"On completion of the Harbour Phase, the ships, with troops embarked, would sail for the sea phase and undertake maritime, amphibious and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. On reaching the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief area at Kakinada, the landing of relief forces would be undertaken to the exercise scenario," said the Indian Navy.