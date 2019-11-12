Jammu-Srinagar Highway opens for traffic again

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has reopened for traffic on Tuesday after it was blocked by landslide at Digdole, 150 km from Jammu, officials said here.

Hundreds of trucks which were stranded on the Highway have started moving towards their respective destinations.

The Highway was blocked on Thursday last when snow swept the state, briefly opened on Saturday and got blocked again on Sunday.

The Jammu-Srinagar Highway is the main road link connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country. All the essential Kashmir-bound commodities pass through this Highway.

The reopening of the Highway also comes as a big relief for thousands of commuters who had been stranded on the highway since Sunday afternoon after the massive landslide at Digdole.