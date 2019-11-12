Home Nation

‘Patna most convenient to file RTI’

A report ranked the state’s high court highest in its convenience index for filing RTI applications

Published: 12th November 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Right to Information, RTI

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days before the Supreme Court is set to pronounce its judgement on whether office of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) comes under the ambit of Right to Information (RTI) Act, a study by a think-tank revealed that the high courts of Patna, Delhi and Kerala rank the best on their compliance of the RTI Act, 2005.

Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy based its study on the criteria to establish the level of convenience for citizens to file RTI applications under different high courts’ rules. Every high court is required to draft RTI Rules under the Act to lay down a procedure for filing RTI applications.  “It is quite clear that there is a yawning gap between the judiciary’s bold pronouncements on the right to information and the manner in which the high courts are implementing the RTI Act. The RTI rules of several high courts provide for a relatively inconvenient procedure when compared to the RTI Rules of the Government of India,” the report stated. The worst performers on the convenience index were the high courts at Gujarat, Madras, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh.

The report also points towards the discrepancies in the implementation of the RTI Act at high courts including several courts which currently charge five times the amount charged by the Centre for filing RTI applications.

It was also recommended that courts should introduce more modes of payment for  the RTI fees in order to make it simple for citizens to file the applications.

It also suggests that the high courts publish clearly discernible rules on the website in the local language of the state.

According to the report, none of the high courts, apart from Madhya Pradesh High Court, allow for applications to be filed or payment of RTI fees to be made online, thereby making it difficult for nonresidents to obtain information.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp