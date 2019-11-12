‘Patna most convenient to file RTI’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days before the Supreme Court is set to pronounce its judgement on whether office of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) comes under the ambit of Right to Information (RTI) Act, a study by a think-tank revealed that the high courts of Patna, Delhi and Kerala rank the best on their compliance of the RTI Act, 2005.

Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy based its study on the criteria to establish the level of convenience for citizens to file RTI applications under different high courts’ rules. Every high court is required to draft RTI Rules under the Act to lay down a procedure for filing RTI applications. “It is quite clear that there is a yawning gap between the judiciary’s bold pronouncements on the right to information and the manner in which the high courts are implementing the RTI Act. The RTI rules of several high courts provide for a relatively inconvenient procedure when compared to the RTI Rules of the Government of India,” the report stated. The worst performers on the convenience index were the high courts at Gujarat, Madras, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh.

The report also points towards the discrepancies in the implementation of the RTI Act at high courts including several courts which currently charge five times the amount charged by the Centre for filing RTI applications.

It was also recommended that courts should introduce more modes of payment for the RTI fees in order to make it simple for citizens to file the applications.

It also suggests that the high courts publish clearly discernible rules on the website in the local language of the state.

According to the report, none of the high courts, apart from Madhya Pradesh High Court, allow for applications to be filed or payment of RTI fees to be made online, thereby making it difficult for nonresidents to obtain information.