President accepts Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant's resignation from Modi Cabinet, gives portfolio to Javadekar

Sawant's resignation came after the BJP on Sunday expressed its inability to form a government in Maharashtra, despite being the single largest party.

Published: 12th November 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant during a press conference at Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Arun Kumar P/EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day after Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant quit as the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday accepted his resignation and gave the additional charge of the Ministry to Cabinet Minister Prakash Javadekar.

In a statement, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that the President, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted Sawant's resignation from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

It said Javadekar, who holds the portfolios of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, as well as Information and Broadcasting, would be given the additional charge.

"Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Javadekar be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, in addition to his existing portfolios," it added.

Sawant was Shiv Sena's sole representative in the Union Cabinet formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA.

His resignation came after the BJP on Sunday expressed its inability to form a government in Maharashtra, despite being the single largest party.

Despite having a pre-poll alliance, the BJP and Shiv Sena were locked in a tussle over the Chief Minister's post after the Assembly election results were announced on October 24.

The BJP got 105 seats and Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats. The combined seat strength of the two parties was 161, way past the majority mark of 145 in the 288-member Assembly.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), with 54 seats, demanded that the Shiv Sena will have to walk out of the NDA for any alliance in the state. The Congress got 44 seats in the 288-member Assembly.

