Rajasthan government 'forgot' people, engaged in hospitality of Maharashtra MLAs: BJP

By PTI

JAIPUR: The BJP on Tuesday said the Congress government in Rajasthan has "forgotten" the people of the state and engaged in hospitality of the party MLAs from Maharashtra who are staying here.

"The state government is busy welcoming and facilitating Maharashtra MLAs. The people of the state are not their priority. The government has forgotten them," former BJP minister Arun Chaturvedi said here.

He said the government was focused on keeping Maharashtra MLAs here so that the party could form government in that state.

The Congress MLAs from Maharashtra have been staying at a resort located on the Delhi Road here since Friday.

Amid political tussle and uncertainty over the formation of the government, some of the newly-elected MLAs visited Pushkar in Ajmer on Saturday and Amber Fort and other areas of Jaipur on Sunday.

They also attended a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday night.