Home Nation

Sambhar Lake turns to a graveyard as thousands of migratory birds found dead

The death of these birds came to fore when a few ornithologists went to Sambhar Lake for photography on Sunday, and were taken aback to see the dead birds across the lake.

Published: 12th November 2019 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Thousands of migratory birds were found dead at Rajasthan's Sambhar Lake. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Thousands of migratory birds have been found dead in and around Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan's Jaipur district, leaving both locals and officials shocked.

India's largest inland saltwater lake, Sambhar, situated near Phulera in Jaipur, is regularly been visited by tourists and ornithologists from across the world as it plays host to various migratory species of birds including the Northern Shoveler, Green Bee-Eater, Cinnamon Teal coming from Siberia, north Asia and other places.

The death of these birds came to fore when a few ornithologists went to Sambhar Lake for photography on Sunday, and were taken aback to see the dead birds across the lake.

Authorities have begun a probe to ascertain how the winged visitors succumbed.

Forest ranger Rajendra Jakhar said: "The reports of viscera test (of the dead birds) are being awaited to gauge the reason of the deaths of these birds. In fact, we are also investigating the possibility of toxicity of water or bacterial or viral infection in the matter."

Sources said that a medical team has also collected samples of water from the lake so that they can find out if there was something in water which claimed the lives of these birds.

While officials claim that the death toll is 1,500, the locals claim that the number of dead birds could be around 5,000.

Meanwhile, the officials buried the bird carcasses in a ditch. While a total of 669 dead birds were buried, many others were left unattended as it was difficult for the forest department personnel to go into the slippery muddy areas to retrieve their carcasses.

This is the second incident of mysterious bird deaths in the state reported in a week, after 37 Demoiselle cranes were found dead in Jodhpur on last Thursday. Officials have sent their viscera too for investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sambhar Lake
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp