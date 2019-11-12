Home Nation

Sena, Congress, NCP have different ideologies but will work together to form govt: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray also took a dig at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over imposition of the President's Rule in the state.

Published: 12th November 2019 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray with son Aaditya in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP will work out a formula for formation of a government in Maharashtra, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

He said the Sena also needs clarity on the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) just like the Congress and the NCP.

Thackeray also took a dig at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over imposition of the President's Rule in the state.

Addressing a press conference at a suburban hotel shortly after a similar presser held by leaders of the Congress and NCP in south Mumbai, Thackeray said the Sena had contacted the Cong and the NCP for first time on November 11.

READ| Imposition of President's rules an insult to the voters: Raj Thackeray

"Just like the Congress and NCP the Sena also needs a clarity on the Common Minimum Programme (CMP)," he said, adding that the "Sena contacted the Congress and the NCP for first time on Monday which negates the BJP's charge that Sena was in touch with these two parties since poll results".

The Sena had failed to produce the required letters of support of the NCP and the Congress when it met the governor on Monday night to stake a claim to form a government.

"The Sena was invited to stake claim to form a government even before the end of the deadline given to the BJP," Thackeray alleged.

In possible alliance with the Congress and the NCP, Thackeray said he was finding out how parties with different ideologies had forged tie-ups with the BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Maharashtra CM Maharashtra impasse maharashtra elections BS Koshyari
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp