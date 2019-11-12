Home Nation

Shiv Sena knocks on SC doors after Maharashtra governor denies more time to form government

Aaditya Thackeray had on Monday said that governor was told that his party was willing to stake a claim but its two potential allies needed time to complete the formalities for extending support.

Published: 12th November 2019 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 04:07 PM

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Accusing Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari of acting on the behest of the BJP, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the governor’s refusal to grant its request of 72 hours to furnish papers of support.

Governor Koshyari, on Monday, had turned down the Sena’s request for three days time to get letters of support from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The Sena had then alleged that Governor Koshyari gave 48 hours to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and gave just 24 hours to them to get support letters.

When asked about it, party spokesperson Dr Manisha Kayande said that the party is contemplating moving the SC against the governor’s decision.

“Our party secretary Anil Desai is speaking to Congress leaders like Ahmed Patel and Kapil Sibal. We may move SC soon,” Dr Kayande said.

Aaditya Thackeray had on Monday said that the governor was told that his party was willing to stake a claim but its two potential allies needed time to complete the formalities for extending support.

Party sources said that senior Sena leader Adv Anil Parab has already left for Delhi with all requisite documents to be able to file a petition against Governor’s decision.

