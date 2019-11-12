Shiv Sena’s 'Maha' gamble for power falls flat

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Monday night suffered a setback in its efforts to cobble up a non-BJP government in Maharashtra with the Congress at the last moment announcing its decision to hold more talks with ally NCP on supporting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Sena leader Arvind Sawant | Arun Kumar

Speaking to reporters outside Raj Bhavan here after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said “two parties” have agreed “in-principle” to support the party-led government, but the governor refused additional time sought by his party to muster numbers.

Putting up a brave front, Aaditya said the Sena’s claim on formation of a government still stands. “We have initiated talks with two parties. Both the parties have expressed their in-principle support to the Sena,” he said without naming the Congress and the NCP.

“We informed the governor about our willingness to stake a claim for government formation. Shiv Sena MLAs have already issued their support in written,” Aaditya added.He said the two parties need a few more days to complete their procedures, “hence we sought time from the governor but he refused to grant it.”“The process to form a government in Maharashtra will continue,” he said. Aaditya said the governor granted only 24 hours to the Sena to express its willingness to form a government. “We want to offer a stable government in Maharashtra and we will continue our efforts,” he added.

Sena gets invitation

On Sunday, the governor invited the Sena, the second largest bloc in the 288-member House with 56 newly-elected members, to stake a claim setting 7:30 pm deadline on Monday. The governor’s invitation came within hours after the BJP (105), which is the single largest party in the 288-member Assembly, declined to form a government after the Sena refused to join it. The Sena then reached out to the NCP and the Congress, which collectively have 98 MLAs. The halfway mark is 145.