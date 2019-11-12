Home Nation

Shiv Sena’s 'Maha' gamble for power falls flat

Despite Governor rejecting Sena’s plea for more time, party leader Aaditya Thackeray puts up brave face saying the process to form government will continue

Published: 12th November 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, along with party colleagues, address a press conference after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in Mumbai on Monday evening. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Monday night suffered a setback in its efforts to cobble up a non-BJP government in Maharashtra with the Congress at the last moment announcing its decision to hold more talks with ally NCP on supporting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Sena leader Arvind Sawant | Arun Kumar

Speaking to reporters outside Raj Bhavan here after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said “two parties” have agreed “in-principle” to support the party-led government, but the governor refused additional time sought by his party to muster numbers.
Putting up a brave front, Aaditya said the Sena’s claim on formation of a government still stands. “We have initiated talks with two parties. Both the parties have expressed their in-principle support to the Sena,” he said without naming the Congress and the NCP.

“We informed the governor about our willingness to stake a claim for government formation. Shiv Sena MLAs have already issued their support in written,” Aaditya added.He said the two parties need a few more days to complete their procedures, “hence we sought time from the governor but he refused to grant it.”“The process to form a government in Maharashtra will continue,” he said. Aaditya said the governor granted only 24 hours to the Sena to express its willingness to form a government. “We want to offer a stable government in Maharashtra and we will continue our efforts,” he added.

Sena gets invitation
On Sunday, the governor invited the Sena, the second largest bloc in the 288-member House with 56 newly-elected members, to stake a claim setting 7:30 pm deadline on Monday. The governor’s invitation came within hours after the BJP (105), which is the single largest party in the 288-member Assembly, declined to form a government after the Sena refused to join it. The Sena then reached out to the NCP and the Congress, which collectively have 98 MLAs. The halfway mark is 145.

