Three killed, two injured in Kolkata car accident

By IANS

KOLKATA: Three persons died and two others were battling for life when their car overturned at Newtown in Kolkata's northeast fringes on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred when the driver of the NSCBI Airport-bound car lost control while taking a turn and the vehicle hit a pillar of an under-construction Metro railway project before overturning.

Three of the occupants were declared brought dead at a city hospital. The two others including the man at the wheel have been admitted in a private hospital.