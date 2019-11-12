Trinamool fumes as Bengal Governor makes unscheduled visit to Singur BDO office

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday made an "unscheduled visit" to the office of the block development officer (BDO) of Singur sub-division in Hoogly district.

The TMC leadership slammed the governor for allegedly extending his brief and wondered whether "he understands his constitutional bindings or not".

Dhankar, while returning to the city from Shantiniketan after attending the convocation of Visva-Bharati University, dropped by the BDO office of Singur.

Reacting to the governor's, senior Trinamool Congress leader and state Power Minister Sobhandeb Chatterjee said, "I wonder whether the governor understands his position. He keeps on visiting various administrative offices without informing the state government".

The anti-farmland acquisition movement in Singur, which comes under the Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency, catapulted TMC and Mamata Banerjee to power ousting the Left Front after 34 years.

Dhankhar, in last two months, has twice convened administrative meetings at North Bengal and North and South 24 Parganas districts.

But none of the senior state government officials attended those meetings citing that government permission is needed to attend meetings with him.

Dhankhar has been locked in a war of words with the state government over a number of issues -- ranging from his seating at the Durga Puja carnival to comments on his security -- since he rushed to Jadavpur University on September 19 to 'rescue' Union minister Babul Supriyo, who had been gheraoed by a section of students.