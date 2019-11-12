Home Nation

Trinamool fumes as Bengal Governor makes unscheduled visit to Singur BDO office

Jagdeep Dhankar, while returning to the city from Shantiniketan after attending the convocation of Visva-Bharati University, dropped by the BDO office of Singur.

Published: 12th November 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor and Chancellor of Jadavpur University Jagdeep Dhankhar. | (File | PTI)

West Bengal Governor and Chancellor of Jadavpur University Jagdeep Dhankhar. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday made an "unscheduled visit" to the office of the block development officer (BDO) of Singur sub-division in Hoogly district.

The TMC leadership slammed the governor for allegedly extending his brief and wondered whether "he understands his constitutional bindings or not".

Dhankar, while returning to the city from Shantiniketan after attending the convocation of Visva-Bharati University, dropped by the BDO office of Singur.

Reacting to the governor's, senior Trinamool Congress leader and state Power Minister Sobhandeb Chatterjee said, "I wonder whether the governor understands his position. He keeps on visiting various administrative offices without informing the state government".

The anti-farmland acquisition movement in Singur, which comes under the Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency, catapulted TMC and Mamata Banerjee to power ousting the Left Front after 34 years.

Dhankhar, in last two months, has twice convened administrative meetings at North Bengal and North and South 24 Parganas districts.

But none of the senior state government officials attended those meetings citing that government permission is needed to attend meetings with him.

Dhankhar has been locked in a war of words with the state government over a number of issues -- ranging from his seating at the Durga Puja carnival to comments on his security -- since he rushed to Jadavpur University on September 19 to 'rescue' Union minister Babul Supriyo, who had been gheraoed by a section of students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankar Sobhandeb Chatterjee Trinamool
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp