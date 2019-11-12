Vocational training for miners on anvil

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The labour ministry has proposed the setting up of a vocational training board

for mine workers.The proposal to set up the board was made in the draft Mines Vocational Training Rules, 2019. According to the proposal, the board will have the chief inspector of mines as the chairman. It will also comprise of three members with the required technical qualification and at least 20 years practical experience. One representative of coal mines, metal mines and oil mines will also be part of the board, the draft proposes.

According to the draft, all members except the chairman will be in office for a tenure of three years. The board will also comprise two Centre-appointed members with relevant experience in electrical and mechanical engineering. “Two more members with relevant experience in human resource will also be a part of the board,” the draft reads.

According to the draft, the rules would be applicable to all people employed in mines. The ministry has put out the draft in public and invited suggestions from all stakeholders. After the three-month period, it will be notified.