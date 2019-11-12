Home Nation

Vocational training for miners on anvil

The labour ministry has proposed the setting up of a vocational training board
for mine workers.

Published: 12th November 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Miners, Gold Mine

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The labour ministry has proposed the setting up of a vocational training board
for mine workers.The proposal to set up the board was made in the draft Mines Vocational Training Rules, 2019. According to the proposal, the board will have the chief inspector of mines as the chairman. It will also comprise of three members with the required technical qualification and at least 20 years practical experience. One representative of coal mines, metal mines and oil mines will also be part of the board, the draft proposes.

According to the draft, all members except the chairman will be in office for a tenure of three years. The board will also comprise two Centre-appointed members with relevant experience in electrical and mechanical engineering. “Two more members with relevant experience in human resource will also be a part of the board,” the draft reads.

According to the draft, the rules would be applicable to all people employed in mines. The ministry has put out the draft in public and invited suggestions from all stakeholders. After the three-month period, it will be notified.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
miner mining
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp