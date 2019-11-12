Withdraw Babri cases: Hindu Mahasabha writes to PM Narendra Modi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Just 72 hours after the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya title suit dispute, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding criminal cases against Ker Sevaks for bringing down the Babri Masjid, be withdrawn. The organisation has also demanded 'martyr' status for Kar Sevaks killed in 1992 and during other endeavours for kar seva.

Hindu Mahasabha's National President Swami Chakrapani also sent a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The letter dated November 12 reads, "Now that it has been made clear that the Ram Lalla is an undisputed temple area (in Ayodhya), it has also become clear that the dome made on top of it was the dome of a temple and not of any supposed Babri Masjid. Hence, the criminal cases of bringing down the Babri mosque was an act by Ram worshippers who unknowingly brought down the shikhar of temple. I urge that the government withdraw the pending cases against them and end the matter".

Chakrapani also demanded 'martyr' status for the kar sevaks who were killed in not just in 1992 but in different incidents in attempting to do kar seva.

According to the Liberhan Commission report, nearly 5,000 kar sevaks pulled down the domes of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. Before that, on October 30, 1990, kar sevaks were fired upon during an attempt to do kar seva in Ayodhya, near the disputed site, killing many ensuing a nationwide protest.

Not just that, the Mahasabha wants a plaque in Ayodhya with their names inscribed on it. In fact, according to the letter, it demanded all living individuals who took part in kar seva for the construction of Ram Mandir be called "Dharmik Senani" (Religious fighter), imitating the term freedom fighter. Hindu Mahasabha, in its letter to the top 3 BJP leaders also urged for monthly stipends for them.

This move comes just 3 days after the apex court in a historic verdict brought closure to one of the longest and bitterly fought legal battles - Ayodhya title suit. The apex court gave the verdict in favour of Ram Lalla, giving the Hindu side exclusive ownership rights to the disputed land of 2.77 acres in Ayodhya.